Medical examiner: Officer died of gunshot wound to head

A Virginia State Police special agent shot at a public housing complex died of a gunshot wound to the head.
The state medical examiner's office released the cause of death for Special Agent Michael Walter on Tuesday.
Travis Ball of Richmond faces malicious wounding and firearm charges in connection with Friday night's shooting. Walter died Saturday.
News outlets report the 27-year-old appeared via video teleconference for his arraignment Tuesday. He was denied bond and appointed a public defender, who can request a bond hearing at a later date.
A vigil for the 45-year-old Walter was held Monday evening at Mosby Court, the Richmond public housing complex where he was shot. Tenants' council president Patricia Williford called Walter's slaying "senseless."
A funeral for Walter was scheduled for Saturday.
