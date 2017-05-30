National

May 30, 2017

Small earthquake recorded in Kansas, state's 8th of month

The Associated Press
BELLE PLAINE, Kan.

The U.S. Geological Survey says another earthquake was recorded in southern Kansas during the Memorial Day weekend.

The agency says an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 was recorded Sunday. It was centered 8 miles west of Belle Plaine in Sumner County.

The Hays Post reports (http://bit.ly/2qBR1Xh ) this was the eighth quake in Kansas in May.

Another earthquake, with 2.6 magnitude, was reported Thursday 10 miles west of Belle Plaine.

Other earthquakes have been reported in Jewell and Harper counties in May.

