May 30, 2017 5:10 AM

Man, teen charged in accidental shooting of teen driver

LONDON, Ky.

A 25-year-old man and 15-year-old girl have been charged in connection with the accidental shooting of another teenage girl in Kentucky.

News outlets report that the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that Shawn Perkins was a passenger in a car with the two teenage girls on Monday. Authorities say Perkins allowed the 15-year-old girl, who was sitting in the back, to handle his handgun. The weapon discharged, hitting the 16-year-old driver in the back.

The driver was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in serious condition, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Perkins is charged with unlawfully permitting a minor to possess a handgun. The 15-year-old girl is charged with assault, wanton endangerment and possession of handgun by a minor. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

