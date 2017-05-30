Virginia man who joined Islamic State now facing trial in US

In this photo provided by the U.S. District Court, Alexandria, Va., Mohamad Khweis, 27, of Alexandria, Va. To the Kurdish peshmerga forces patrolling northern Iraq in March 2016, Khweis looked for all the world like an Islamic State suicide bomber. They certainly didn't peg him as a bus driver from the wealthy suburbs of Washington. U.S. District Court, Alexandria, Va. via AP)