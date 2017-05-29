National

May 29, 2017 5:28 PM

Sports writer loses job over tweet on Japanese Indy winner

The Associated Press
DENVER

A veteran sports writer is no longer working with The Denver Post after he posted on Twitter that he was "uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend."

Terry Frei sent the tweet after Takuma Sato on Sunday became the first Japanese driver to win the race.

Frei sent a follow-up tweet apologizing to Sato and the paper for his comment, saying he "fouled up." He noted his tweet occurred during an emotional time when he was honoring his late father, who was a World War II pilot in the fight against Japan.

He declined to comment further Monday.

The Denver Post apologized on its website, saying that Frei's tweet was disrespectful and unacceptable. It said Frei was no longer employed and declined further comment.

