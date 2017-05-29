Tiger Woods.
Tiger Woods. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
Tiger Woods. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

National

May 29, 2017 8:46 AM

Tiger Woods charged with DUI in Florida, police say

The Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla.

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.

Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.

No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.

This breaking story will be updated.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

National Police Week 2017

National Police Week 2017 2:25

National Police Week 2017
What to do if you meet a mountain lion 4:18

What to do if you meet a mountain lion
Watch a Atlas V supply rocket launch toward the International Space Station 2:18

Watch a Atlas V supply rocket launch toward the International Space Station

View More Video

Nation & World Videos