Dems view vets as strong candidates in bid to retake House

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., speaks during an event in Beverly, Mass. Democrats hope to enlist military veterans in another type of fight _ for majority control of the House. “Veterans have had the experience of putting the country first, before personal politics” and party dictates, said Moulton, who did four tours of duty in Iraq, left the Marines as a captain and was elected to Congress in 2014. Steven Senne, File AP Photo