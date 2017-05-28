In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, photo, a fire rages at houses following airstrikes by the Philippine Air Force in Marawi, southern Philippines. Philippine military jets fired rockets at militant positions Saturday as soldiers fought to wrest control of the southern city from gunmen linked to the Islamic State group.
In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, photo, a fire rages at houses following airstrikes by the Philippine Air Force in Marawi, southern Philippines. Philippine military jets fired rockets at militant positions Saturday as soldiers fought to wrest control of the southern city from gunmen linked to the Islamic State group. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo
National

May 28, 2017 11:19 PM

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

Jets fired rockets at militant positions in the city of Marawi in the southern Philippines, as thousands of people fled violence following a siege by gunmen linked to the Islamic State group.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, more than a thousand people packed a mosque courtyard to watch a public caning of two men convicted of gay sex in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.

Members of the police bomb squad in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, investigated the scene after two explosions were detonated by suicide bombers, killing two police officers.

Veterinarians and local villagers came to the aid of a 10-year-old elephant that was stuck in a marshy area with a leg injury at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary east of Gauhati, India.

