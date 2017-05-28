Parents left their 3-week-old baby alone for a few minutes. A dog bit and killed her, police say.

An infant in Michigan is dead after a tragic incident that occurred after her parents stepped away for five minutes.
Susannah Jean Murray was just three weeks old when a group of adults left her inside their house in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Thursday while they went onto the porch, police told WZZM.
After five minutes, an adult went back inside to check on the baby and found her bleeding from a severe head wound. One of the family’s three pit bulls had blood around its mouth, according to MLive.
Murray was transported to a local hospital and died early Friday. An autopsy confirmed that her wounds were consistent with a dog bite, according to WOOD.
No charges have been announced in the case, but police told WOOD that at least one other child lives in the house and that Child Protective Services is also investigating the situation.
Neighbors told WZZM that the family’s dogs were a “nuisance” known throughout the neighborhood for barking and chasing passerby.
“They are so mean and vicious,” Akilah Gordon, one neighbor, said.
“I’d be scared, because when the dogs get out the fence, they used to chase us,” another, Hawa Abdi, said.
All three dogs have been taken to an animal shelter and are currently being quarantined, but police urged people not to rush to judgment of the animals based off their breed.
“The breed of a pit bull, by itself, is not enough to condemn it. Any dog can bite," Grand Rapids police spokesman Sgt. Terry Dixon told WZZM. “This serves as a critical reminder to never leave a child unattended around a dog.”
“This is a very, very tragic situation.”
Comments