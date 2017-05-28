National

Police: Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in N Carolina

The Associated Press
CARY, N.C.

Authorities say a burglary suspect has been shot and killed as police tried to arrest him in a North Carolina neighborhood.

Cary spokeswoman Carrie Roman said in a news release that officers went to the home in the Raleigh suburb after getting a call about an intruder around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the shooting happened a few blocks from the home after the suspect was apprehended and officers were trying to take him into custody. He died a short time later in the hospital. The city did not release any other details.

Authorities say the officers and the people in the home were not injured.

The names of the officer who fired and the dead man have not been released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

