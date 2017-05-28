AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Back home after foreign trip, Trump faces slew of challenges
WASHINGTON (AP) — His whirlwind foreign trip complete, President Donald Trump faces a slew of political and policy challenges at home and mushrooming inquiries into allegations that Russia meddled in the U.S. election and had improper dealings with his campaign and associates.
Trump returned to Washington late Saturday after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe, his first trip abroad as president. Awaiting him were reports that his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, spoke with Russia's ambassador to the United States about setting up secret communications with Moscow during the presidential transition.
White House aides prepared for potential changes ahead, with the president mulling a staff overhaul amid frustrations over what he views as his communication team's failures to push back against allegations. A rally planned Thursday in Iowa was postponed due to "an unforeseen change" in Trump's schedule.
While overseas, Trump's longtime attorney, Marc Kasowitz, joined a still-forming legal team to help the president shoulder the intensifying investigations into Russian interference in the election and his associates' potential involvement. More attorneys with deep experience in Washington investigations are expected to be added, along with crisis communication experts, to help the White House in the weeks ahead.
"They need to quarantine this stuff and put the investigations in a separate communications operation," said Jack Quinn, who served as White House counsel for President Bill Clinton.
___
AP source: Kushner sought secret communications with Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, proposed a secret back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team during a December meeting with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.
Kushner spoke with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about creating that line of communication to facilitate sensitive discussions aimed at exploring the incoming administration's options with Russia as it was developing its Syria policy, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.
The intent was to connect Trump's chief national security adviser at the time, Michael Flynn, with Russian military leaders, said this person, who wasn't authorized to publicly discuss private policy deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Russia, a pivotal player in Syria, has backed Syrian President Bashar Assad, often at the expense of civilians during a long civil war.
The White House did not acknowledge the meeting or Kushner's attendance until March. At the time, a White House official dismissed it as a brief courtesy meeting.
___
Rocker Gregg Allman dies at age 69; sang and lived the blues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Gregg Allman, a survivor of tragedy, knew the blues musically and in a painfully personal way.
Raised by a single mother after his father was shot to death, he idolized his guitar-slinging older brother, Duane, and became his musical partner. They formed the nucleus of The Allman Brothers Band, which helped define the Southern rock sound of the 1970s.
Their songs such as "Whipping Post," ''Ramblin' Man" and "Midnight Rider" laid the foundation for the genre and opened the doors for groups like Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Marshall Tucker Band.
Gregg Allman, whose bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel the Allman Brothers Band to superstardom, died Saturday. He was 69.
Allman died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at his home near Savannah, his manager, Michael Lehman, told The Associated Press. He blamed cancer for Allman's death.
___
BA aims to restore normal flight service after IT failure
LONDON (AP) — British Airways said Sunday it was still working to restore its computer systems but hoped to resume flights from London airports, a day after a global IT failure crippled its services.
The airline said that it hopes to operate a "near normal schedule" at Gatwick and the "majority of services" from Heathrow on Sunday.
"Work continues to restore all of our IT systems but we expect some further disruption today," BA said in a statement.
BA canceled all flights from both airports Saturday, upending the travel plans of tens of thousands of people on a busy U.K. holiday weekend. It blamed a power supply issue for the outage and said there was no sign it was under cyberattack.
BA operates hundreds of flights from Heathrow and Gatwick on a typical day — and both are major hubs for worldwide travel.
___
UK: Manchester attack investigation still at 'full tilt'
LONDON (AP) — Britain's interior minister says the hunt is still on for suspects in the Manchester bombing, and members of attacker Salman Abedi's network may still be at large.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd says that "the operation is still at full tilt" and "we can't be entirely sure that it's closed."
Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton of Libyan descent, killed 22 people on May 22 at an Ariana Grande concert. Police have 11 suspects in custody and have searched properties across the northwest England city.
On Saturday, Britain lowered its official terrorism threat level from "critical" to "severe" after police said they had dismantled a large part of Abedi's network.
Police have released surveillance-camera images of Abedi on the night of the attack and appealed for more information about his final days.
___
Philippines pounds militants; civilians found shot dead
MARAWI, Philippines (AP) — Philippine forces launched fresh airstrikes Sunday to drive out militants linked to the Islamic State group after days of fighting left corpses in the streets and hundreds of civilians begging for rescue from a besieged southern city.
The crisis inside Marawi, home to some 200,000 people, has grown increasingly dire as the militants showed unexpected strength, fending off the army and soldiers who went house-to-house in search of gunmen.
The violence prompted President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday to declare 60 days of martial law in the southern Philippines, where a Muslim separatist rebellion has raged for decades. But the recent violence has raised fears that extremism is growing as smaller militant groups unify and align themselves with IS.
Thousands of civilians have streamed out of Marawi and more than 2,000 were still trapped inside the city. Many sent desperate text messages begging to be rescued and reporting that their homes had been destroyed, said Zia Alonto Adiong, an official in Lanao del Sur province, one of the country's poorest.
Speaking at an evacuation center outside Marawi, Saddat Liong said his house was hit by mortar fire and burned to the ground. Liong, his wife and eight children lost everything, he said — even their cooking pots.
___
Australia's most notorious drug smuggler returns from Bali
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian drug smuggler Schapelle Corby, whose trial and imprisonment on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali mesmerized her country for more than a decade, returned home Sunday.
Corby landed in the Queensland capital of Brisbane early Sunday morning, after she was deported from Bali amid a frenzy of journalists. More than 200 police officers were deployed to secure her departure from Denpasar, Bali's capital, said Ida Bagus Adnyana, who heads Bali's Justice and Human Rights office.
"Corby signed a document to end her parole. She is completely free now," he said.
Back on Australian soil, she managed to evade the waiting media throng and slip out of the airport unseen. A member of Corby's security team, Eleanor Whitman, read a statement to journalists on behalf of the family.
"To all those in Australia and all those in Bali who have been there throughout this difficult journey, your support has not gone unnoticed," the statement said. "The priority of our focus will now be on healing and moving forward."
___
Mayor: 'Heroes' died protecting women from anti-Muslim rant
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police said Saturday they'll examine what appears to be the extremist ideology of an Oregon man accused of fatally stabbing two men who tried to intervene when the suspect yelled racial slurs at two young women who appeared to be Muslim on a Portland light-rail train.
The attack Friday happened on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of the year for Muslims, and it sent shockwaves through a city that prides itself on its tolerance and liberal views. A memorial where the stabbing occurred grew steadily Saturday, and a vigil was planned.
"That people feel emboldened to come out and show their racism and bigotry in that way is horrifying to me. It's a gut check for everywhere — and absolutely for Portland," said Christopher Douglas, who stopped at the memorial. "Portland ... floats in a little bit of a bubble of its own liberal comfort and I think the reality is sinking in."
Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was being held in the Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, attempted murder, intimidation and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was arrested a short time after the attack on Friday.
He will make a first court appearance Tuesday, and it wasn't clear if he had an attorney. A phone at his home in Portland rang unanswered Saturday, and no one came to the door at his parents' home.
___
Newcomer Macron makes France's mark, with Trump and globally
TAORMINA, Italy (AP) — Within days of taking the French presidency, Emmanuel Macron faced a string of diplomatic tests — pushing the Paris climate deal on a skeptical Donald Trump, rallying European allies to do more to fight Syria's extremists, and now hosting Vladimir Putin.
Europe has a lot riding on Macron's diplomatic performance. So far, it appears, so good.
Macron struck up an unusually chummy rapport in his first meetings with Trump, winning a handshake contest and the U.S. leader's cellphone number, despite their stark political differences.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, too, is warming to the energetic Macron — they've already met three times in the two weeks since Macron took office — and is pinning hopes on him to boost Europe's economy and unity.
Macron is eager to dispel doubts about his presidential stature that have dogged him since he launched a wild-card presidential bid just six months ago.
___
Underdog Cavs insist they have plenty of bite for Finals
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Vegas is betting against them and the bookies are hardly alone.
Let's be honest, not many are giving the Cleveland Cavaliers much of a chance in the NBA Finals. They may be defending champions and they may have LeBron James, but against Golden State, they are definite underdogs.
Just don't try to tell them that.
"The whole underdog thing is funny to me, because yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title," Cavs forward Kevin Love said following Saturday's practice. "We're trying to repeat, which is so hard to do. I think we will use it as fuel. We will use it as motivation, but the idea of playing into it? It's tough for me to say that is the case. I don't feel like we're underdogs.
"We match up well with them and I think they'd say the same about us."
