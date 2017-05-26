Mortuary chief: John Glenn's remains weren't disrespected

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, former astronaut and Sen. John Glenn poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Columbus, Ohio. William Zwicharowski said Friday, May 26, 2017, in a text message to The Associated Press that he's proud of the job he and his staff did in caring for Glenn's remains during the months between his death last December and his burial in April. Air Force officials are investigating concerns raised during a recent inspection at the Dover mortuary regarding management of the facility and allegations that inspectors were invited to look at Glenn's remains, which they declined to do. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo