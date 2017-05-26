He tried to marry his high school sweetheart – twice — but she got deported first

Robert Paulino traveled to two different states in attempt to marry his high school sweetheart.
But after the North Carolina man’s trips to Georgia and Louisiana failed to see him legally bound to Wendy Miranda, she was deported back to her native El Salvador on Friday morning.
As a teenager Miranda, now 23, entered the U.S. without proper documentation to escape death threats from street gang MS-13 after she witnessed a murder, according to the Herald Sun. She turned herself in at the border and applied for asylum.
“I have no idea what I'm going to do,” Paulino told Univision News. “We have to find a place for her to stay. I guess I'll have to go there; it's not safe,” he said of El Salvador. Paulino is a U.S. citizen.
Miranda graduated from high school in Durham, North Carolina, where local immigration advocates called upon elected representatives to intervene on her behalf to prevent deportation. Her asylum request was denied in 2014, but she received deportation stays in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Miranda regularly checked in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but at her last appointment on March 22, she was detained.
One of President Donald Trump’s core campaign promises was strict immigration enforcement, pledging mass deportations to remove people who did not have legal authorization to remain in the U.S.
Paulino and Miranda got engaged in 2016. On May 5, he traveled to Irwin County Detention Facility in Georgia, where she was awaiting deportation, in attempt to marry her. But when he got there, he found out his fiancee had been moved overnight to a different facility in Louisiana. There, he was told that because he didn’t have Miranda’s original ID, they could not be married. ICE had taken the ID.
An ICE spokesperson said that Miranda’s deportation was in compliance with U.S. law.
“ICE continues to focus its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security,” said ICE Southern Regional Communications Director Brian Cox. “However, as (Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly) has made clear, ICE will no longer exempt entire classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All those in violation of immigration law may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.”
Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., said Miranda should not have been removed from the U.S. while she had an appeal open in front of the Board of Immigration Appeals. He had been in touch with federal officials in attempt to delay her deportation.
“Ms. Miranda-Fernandez did not have a criminal record and did not pose a threat to national security or the Durham community that she called home. She was not one of the gang members or violent criminals that President Trump promised to target and deport once in office,” Butterfield said in a statement. “Her removal today sends her back into the same violence that she fled.”
Miranda’s brother had refused to join MS-13, which led to the murder she witnessed outside her home in El Salvador. Her brother, who was not injured in that attack, remains alive in that country.
