They poured beer down a baby alligator’s throat. Now they’re facing charges.

More Videos 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ Pause 1:34 Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 2:46 Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 0:30 Thunderstorms hit SLO County as monsoon weather sweeps the Central Coast 1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 0:24 Timelapse: See Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge take shape in Big Sur 0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 1:31 Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Possible abuse of baby alligator caught on Snapchat, SCDNR investigates South Carolina Department of Natural Resources investigated after a group of Beaufort teenagers abused a baby alligator by pouring beer down its throat and smoke in its face after imagery from the incident was posted on Snapchat. At least two teenage boys were charged. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources investigated after a group of Beaufort teenagers abused a baby alligator by pouring beer down its throat and smoke in its face after imagery from the incident was posted on Snapchat. At least two teenage boys were charged. Delayna Earley Staff video

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources investigated after a group of Beaufort teenagers abused a baby alligator by pouring beer down its throat and smoke in its face after imagery from the incident was posted on Snapchat. At least two teenage boys were charged. Delayna Earley Staff video