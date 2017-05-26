Teen tears up as his special ed teacher surprises him with a graduation cap and gown

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Valley Children's babies get love with tender touch Pause 2:25 National Police Week 2017 1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? 2:13 Cal Poly students protest Lauren Southern's 'Traditional Women' event 5:03 Conservative activist Lauren Southern speaks at Cal Poly 0:52 See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 2:12 Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg team up to form The Rides 0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition 0:37 Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting 1:29 Rocks tumble down in up-close look at Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher’s kind gesture. He thanks Wimbish and tells her he loves her. Facebook/Kimberly Wimbish via Storyful

