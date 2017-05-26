Bullet tests clear Detroit man in prison since 1992

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Desmond Ricks. A judge on Friday, May 26, 2017, threw out the second-degree murder conviction of Ricks, who accused police of framing him with phony evidence and his mother's gun more than two decades ago. Tests show one of the two bullets removed from the victim doesn't match the gun that was presented to jurors back in 1992. The other bullet was too mangled for analysis. Ricks' case was reopened at the request of the University of Michigan law school's Innocence Clinic. Michigan Department of Corrections via AP, File)