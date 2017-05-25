Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College graduates

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2007 file photo, Democratic Presidential hopeful Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., speaks at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass. Clinton also spoke at her graduation ceremony at Wellesley in 1969 and 48 years later, she returns Friday, May 26, 2017 to offer another speech. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo