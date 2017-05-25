More Videos

  • NOAA predicts an 'above normal' 2017 Atlantic hurricane season

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced their prediction for the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season Thursday.

National

Hurricane Don? That’s not a new nickname for the president. It could be a real storm.

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

May 25, 2017 7:28 PM

No matter who you voted for in the 2016 presidential election, you’d likely agree that President Donald Trump arrived like a hurricane — for better or worse — in Washington, D.C.

In a few months, however, no one wants to see Hurricane Don make landfall anywhere near the East Coast.

Forecasters at NOAA predicted there could be as many as 17 named storms in the Atlantic Ocean this hurricane season. The fourth of those named storms could be Hurricane Don.

An average season produces 12 named storms, which includes tropical depressions and tropical storms. In 2016, there were 15 named storms, including seven hurricanes and four major hurricanes, according to NOAA.

Five of those storms made landfall in the United States — Tropical Storm Bonnie and Hurricane Matthew hit South Carolina, Tropical Storms Colin and Julia and Hurricane Hermine made landfall in Florida.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through November 30, though August and September remain peak season.

The names are provided by the World Meteorological Organization, which provides a name for nearly each letter of the alphabet — save the toughest letters for names like Q, U, X, Y and Z.

The name “Don” appearing on this year’s list had nothing to do with the presidential election.

There are six lists of hurricane names for Atlantic Ocean storms, and one is used each year. Names of particularly damaging storms are retired.

The name on this year’s list for Atlantic storms: Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia, Lee, Maria, Nate, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince and Whitney.

