Highway Patrol troopers investigate the scene of a head-on collision on US 75 Wednesday, May 24, 2017, after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle by the Sapulpa Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says at least one person is dead after the driver of a stolen utility truck crashed through a fence at the Tulsa airport and into oncoming freeway traffic. Troopers say the driver of the stolen vehicle abandoned the truck and fled after the accident.
May 25, 2017 9:51 AM

Man accused in fatal runway chase recently freed from prison

An Oklahoma man accused of plowing a stolen truck across an airport runway during a police chase then causing a fatal highway crash was recently released from prison after convictions on similar crimes.

Department of Corrections records show 24-year-old Jerry Newman served about two years after a 2015 conviction for fleeing officers in a stolen truck and colliding with two other vehicles. He was released in February.

Newman faces a first-degree murder complaint after authorities say he rammed a Tulsa International Airport gate Wednesday and appeared to charge a parked private jet. The truck burst through another gate and onto a highway, where it collided with another car, killing one person.

He's due in court Friday.

A number listed for Newman's lawyer in the 2015 case rings unanswered.

