Man accused in fatal runway chase recently freed from prison

Highway Patrol troopers investigate the scene of a head-on collision on US 75 Wednesday, May 24, 2017, after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle by the Sapulpa Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says at least one person is dead after the driver of a stolen utility truck crashed through a fence at the Tulsa airport and into oncoming freeway traffic. Troopers say the driver of the stolen vehicle abandoned the truck and fled after the accident. Tulsa World via AP Mike Simons