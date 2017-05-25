National

Florida student accused of changing grade from F to B

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

A 22-year-old student is accused of sneaking into a building and illegally logging into a Florida university's grading system to change his failing grade to a B.

Sami Ammar turned himself in at the Orange County Jail in Orlando on Wednesday and now faces a felony charge of accessing a computer without authorization.

His father declined to talk to the Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2qn4fqJ ), saying only that the charge is "an allegation."

University of Central Florida professor Chung Young Chan became suspicious when he got a confirmation from a program he uses to log grades on May 4. He checked the grades and saw Ammar suddenly had a B instead of an F in the Electronics I class.

University police later identified Ammar on surveillance video at the Mathematical Sciences Building.

