AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

twitter email Greg Gianforte (R), a candidate for U.S. House, was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP

