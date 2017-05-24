Reporter claims Montana GOP candidate body-slammed him and broke his glasses

A reporter for The Guardian accused Montana Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte of body-slamming him and breaking his glasses Wednesday night, one day before a House special election in the state.
Ben Jacobs posted the news on his Twitter account.
Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017
The Guardian posted audio of the incident on its website. In the audio, Jacobs asked about Gianforte’s reaction to the CBO score on the Republicans’ health care bill.
“I’m sick and tired of you guys. ... Get the hell out of here,” Gianforte can be heard saying, before a loud crash.
“You just body-slammed me and broke my glasses,” Jacobs replies.
“Get the hell out of here,” Gianforte says.
Gianforte is running against Democrat Rob Quist in a special election to replace new Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. Montana has one House district. The election has been hotly contested as Democrats hope to flip a reliably Republican seat in a state that President Donald Trump won by more than 20 points in November.
Jacobs wrote an article last month that showed Gianforte has financial ties to US-sanctioned Russian companies.
Alexis Levinson, a reporter for BuzzFeed, posted her account of the incident on her Twitter page.
All of a sudden I heard a giant crash and saw Ben's feet fly in the air as he hit the floor— Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017
