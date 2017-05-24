Two educators brawled in a classroom. Students were told to delete any video evidence.

As the fight rages in the classroom, with the two figures throwing punches and wrestling with each other, voices can be heard repeatedly calling for the combatants to “stop it.”
But it wasn’t students who were attacking each other in Stone Mountain, Georgia, last week. It was two adult educators.
According to local media reports, a teacher and a classroom paraprofessional, or teacher’s aide, have been fired and arrested on charges of disorderly conduct after video of their altercation surfaced on social media.
Per WSB-TV, the fight took place Friday at Stone Mountain Middle School, and investigators are still trying to determine why it happened. One student told CBS News that the educators were fighting over another male teacher, about whom they had been speaking for several weeks.
The fight lasted three to five minutes, according to WGCL. Two students can be seen in the video of the incident attempting to separate the adults, but it apparently took another school official to finally end the brawl.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the two women, Brittany Randolph-Johnson and Milan Etheridge, are both 27. DeKalb County School District, which oversees Stone Mountain Middle School, initially told parents that they were investigating the incident and had removed the educators from the classroom. On Wednesday, the district announced they had been fired, per the Journal-Constitution.
However, the district has also come under fire for how its administrators reacted in the immediate aftermath of the fight, telling students to delete any footage they had recorded of the fight, some students told WGCL.
“Nobody apologized,” one student told the station of administrators. “They just came in and were like, 'Who videotaped this?' and stuff like that. I think they were trying to push it under the rug so nobody would know about it and the school's reputation wouldn't be messed up.”
The district told WGCL that it was not aware of any school officials examining students’ phones, but did not deny the report.
Comments