Police release surveillance video of teacher kissing a fourth-grade student in class

The video evidence against Brian Kornbluth, a teacher accused of kissing students in his classroom has been released by Boca Raton police. In the video, the 28-year-old fourth-grade teacher at Somerset Academy charter school is seen kissing a 10-year-old male student on the lips. Police arrested Kornbluth in February of 2017 and last week he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery in the case. Boca Raton Police

