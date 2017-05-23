Moogfest: part music festival, part symposium, part laboratory

On Thursday afternoon at Moogfest, electronic sounds whooshed and crashed and videos of waveforms flickered and rippled behind Camae Ayewa, a musician, producer, poet, rapper and community organizer based in Philadelphia who records as Moor Mother. From her nest of equipment, she layered tumultuous beats and brittle electronic loops, and she declaimed ideas about history, racism, memory, technology and transformation. “Everyone is at home deleting the human parts of themselves/Control-Alt-Delete,” she intoned.

Moor Mother was playing a “durational performance,” one of the marathon four-hour sets that are a highlight of Moogfest, which took place Thursday through Sunday across downtown Durham, North Carolina. It was organized by Moog Music, the synthesizer company that builds its instruments at a factory in Asheville, North Carolina, but competitors’ equipment was welcome.

With headliners including Flying Lotus, Princess Nokia, Animal Collective, Zola Jesus, Omar Souleyman, Simian Mobile Disco, DJ Premier, Derrick May and 808 State, Moogfest featured performers whose music exults in technology. Flying Lotus fondly described the festival’s constituency as “synth nerds” during his whirlwind set Saturday night. At Moogfest, the technology, in turn, pointed toward ideas about what happens at the human-machine interface: scientific, spiritual, pleasurable, dystopian. It celebrated not only the gizmos that humans invent to play music, but also the ways that music plays the brain. Among its offerings were an eight-hour overnight “sleep concert” played by the meditative composer Laraaji for a mostly somnolent audience, hearing the music through their dreams.

Promising “Future Thought and Future Sound,” Moogfest was part music festival, part symposium, part laboratory. One afternoon, Nona Hendryx (of the singing group Labelle) performed a spoken-word piece over chords generated from her brainwaves via a sensor. With daytime events including lectures, seminars, virtual-reality demonstrations, a marketplace for electronic musical instruments, educational programs for children and build-your-own-synthesizer workshops, Moogfest brought out music makers alongside music fans.

The comedian Hannibal Buress, who was drawn to the festival because he plays the theremin, was doing a stage interview with Flying Lotus when he asked how many producers were in the audience; hands shot up across the theater. Performers who wielded clamorous, overwhelming sounds onstage — like Pharmakon, whose set was a shriek of human defiance amid a crushing electronic din — also gave daytime seminars demystifying their techniques. (Pharmakon showed how she uses contact microphones to draw on acoustic sources.)

A speaker like Dave Smith, an architect of the MIDI interface through which nearly all electronic instruments can communicate and the engineer behind the Prophet line of synthesizers, was greeted like a rock star. Still designing new instruments for his own company, Smith summed up the joys of constructing analog hardware in an era of digital software. “There’s always accidental stuff that happens in circuits that you don’t know until you build it,” he said. “Sometimes the things that aren’t quite right are the things that end up really cool.”

Destiny Frasqueri, the rapper Princess Nokia, with her nieces on stage during her performance at Moogfest in Durham, N.C., May 19, 2017. GEORGE ETHEREDGE The New York Times

The presentations also looked beyond music to themes including transhumanism, techno-shamanism and, pointedly in a politically divided state, protest; Moogfest’s rappers, including Talib Kweli and Mykki Blanco, brought sociopolitical messages. Ayewa and her collaborators in and around the artistic collective Black Quantum Futurism made multiple speaking appearances at the festival’s daytime programs, including a seminar on “Alternative Temporalities & Quantum Event Mapping.”

Meanwhile, defying the demographics of many electronic-music events, the performance roster quietly but pointedly featured tech-savvy women as DJs (Bearcat, K-Hand, Lena Willikens), rappers (Princess Nokia), composers (Elysia Crampton, Mary Lattimore, Noveller, Suzi Analogue, Marisa Anderson), songwriters (King, Jessy Lanza, Colleen, Lafawndah, Sudan Archives) and primal performers (Pharmakon, Circuit des Yeux). Suzanne Ciani, who has been making electronic music since the 1960s, received the festival’s annual Moog Innovation Award, and reaffirmed her right to it with one of the festival’s most formidable sets on her Buchla synthesizer. “I just ‘be’ with the machine,” she said the next day. “And sometimes the machine wants to make noise.”

Moogfest’s “synth nerd” charms are coupled with scholarship. For all their futuristic aura, electronic musical instruments have a lengthy past. The songwriter Gotye was booked at Moogfest not to play his world-conquering pop hit “Somebody That I Used to Know” but to unveil his research into the music of Jean-Jacques Perrey, a champion of the Ondioline, an early and subtly expressive electronic instrument invented in 1941. He led a group that included painstakingly restored Ondiolines and a chamber ensemble to recreate some of Perrey’s piquant compositions and novelty hits.

Tom Richards, a Ph.D. student at Goldsmiths, University of London, resurrected a pioneering instrument that had been designed but never built. He has constructed a working Mini-Oramics, which plays sounds from drawn shapes, invented by the English electronic-music pioneer Daphne Oram.

Theory gave way to practice as musicians took to Moogfest’s stages. The sounds were often unearthly: larger and stranger than life. But as people danced, shouted along, tranced out or (sometimes) shielded their ears, all the gear was still at the service of human beings.

The Flying Lotus, who fondly described the festival’s constituency as ‘synth nerds,’ during his whirlwind set at Moogfest in Durham, N.C., May 20, 2017. GEORGE ETHEREDGE The New York Times

Notable Moogfest acts

Moor Mother: Momentum, density and layer upon layer of sound and meaning were packed into the “durational” four-hour set by Ayewa. Her music was a roar of African-diaspora history, passion and potential, with instrumental passages that bristled with noise and meaningful samples and vocals that bridged speech, rap and song. The set was equally eloquent verbally and nonverbally.

Suzanne Ciani: The curves projected on video over Ciani’s head weren’t animated video: They were the colorful patch chords on her Buchla synthesizer. She was connecting and rewiring them in real time to make the music that was zinging around the room in quadraphonic sound. It had a vigorous pulse and a tonal center, but the repetition of typical electronic dance music was nowhere in earshot — the music was evolving far too fast, varying at every moment.

Related stories from The Tribune The magic of Moogfest

Gotye & the Ondioline Orchestra: This is obsession: In the synthesizer equivalent of the early-music movement, Gotye tracked down the Ondioline, an electronic instrument from France that was to modern synthesizers what the clavichord was to the piano: modest, subtly expressive, virtually obsolete. He also researched the clever, sweet-and-sour music of the leading (and sometimes only) Ondioline player, Perrey, and had it transcribed for an ensemble that played it neatly, elegantly and fully awareness of how kitschy some of the tunes could be.

Princess Nokia: “Our existence is our resistance,” declared Destiny Frasqueri, the rapper Princess Nokia. Her sounds were electronic, but what carried her Moogfest set was her terse, direct rhymes and unvarnished, pregentrification New York City attitude — undeterred by imperfection and proud of differences.

Elysia Crampton: Wielding a white keytar and controlling other gizmos, Crampton played a jolting, entirely unpredictable set. It had some trotting cumbia beats, mariachi horns and samples of booming Spanish DJ patter; it had stretches of buzzy, wriggling keytar lines; it had bursts of ghoulish laughter and metallic crashes; it had blasts of all-out, oversaturated noise. Was it an avalanche punctuated by melodic interludes, or vice versa?

Laraaji’s Sleep Concert: Laraaji favors soothing, tinkly sounds — zithers, thumb piano, little bells — and melodies hinting at ancient folk tunes, all growing more consonant with loops and echoes. Combined with nature recordings — birdcalls, crickets, flowing water — it was the soundscape of an enchanted forest, constantly active yet ever benign, easy to drift off to.

The Haxan Cloak and Nick Zinner: Bobby Krlic, the electronic composer who performs as the Haxan Cloak, and Nick Zinner, the guitarist from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, used the section of their durational performance I heard for a drone. They sat on the same fundamental for a full hour, yet hardly without change; from a somber orchestral sustain to a rumble to a roar to a focused buzz saw midrange — and, eventually a chord change, all unfolding inexorably and inevitably.

Flying Lotus: Flying Lotus deals in overload: sudden, neck-snapping genre shifts; slow tracks overlaid with rapid-fire cross-rhythms; music that collages different eras on top of one another; video screens awash in strobe-speed explosions. His Moogfest set merged P-Funk earthiness with brutally efficient 21st-century beats.

Sudan Archives: The songwriter who calls herself Sudan Archives — born in Cincinnati, now based in Los Angeles — relies on loops and effects to build grooves and songs. But her materials sound far more ancient: Violin lines that mix African fiddle techniques with percussive taps and plucks, and bits of modal melody stacked into songs. The results could be hypnotic or friskily flirtatious.

Lafawndah: Her parents are Iranian and Egyptian, and there’s more than a touch of Middle Eastern music in her underlying rhythms. But her songs have a fierce, confrontational tone, demanding respect, and the beats are boosted to industrial heft and impact.