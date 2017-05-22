National

May 22, 2017 11:10 PM

Man crawls to safety 4 days after falling from cliff

The Associated Press
ELYRIA, Ohio

Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards (274 meters) to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.

WJW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qQOzhe ) the man was found Monday in Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh). He told firefighters he had been hiking Thursday when he fell over a cliff into a river.

Assistant Elyria Fire Chief Joe Pronesti says the cliff is anywhere from 30 feet (9 meters) to 100 feet (30 meters) high, depending on where the man fell.

Pronesti says surviving the initial fall was remarkable enough, but he's "absolutely amazed" the man escaped hypothermia and crawled to safety with numerous injuries.

The man was flown to a hospital for treatment.

