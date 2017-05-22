National

May 22, 2017 4:57 AM

Massachusetts school backs off ban of hair braid extensions

The Associated Press
MALDEN, Mass.

A Massachusetts charter school that came under fire for what some students and parents considered a racist policy of banning hair braid extensions has suspended the rule.

The Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden backed off the provision in its hair/makeup rules after trustees met Sunday.

The decision follows a state attorney general letter to the school, saying the policy was illegal because it singles out students of color.

The American Civil Liberties Union had also filed a complaint against the school with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, saying the rule is discriminatory.

The issue came to light when the parents of twin 15-year-old black girls said their daughters were punished for wearing extensions, while white students hadn't been punished for violations of hairstyle regulations.

