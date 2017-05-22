FILE - This Thursday, May 18, 2017, file photo provided by the Madison County Detention Center shows D'Allen Washington. Washington is one of three Mississippi teenagers charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier expected to make an initial court appearance Monday, May 22, 2017. Authorities said Frazier was found dead in his mother's car Thursday, hours after the vehicle was stolen from outside a Jackson supermarket with the child inside.
May 22, 2017 4:20 AM

1st court appearance for 3 teens in shooting death of boy, 6

The Associated Press
CANTON, Miss.

Three Mississippi teenagers charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy are expected to make initial court appearances.

Nineteen-year-old Byron McBride and 17-year-olds Dwan Wakefield and D'Allen Washington were arrested in the shooting death of Kingston Frazier. Authorities say Frazier was found dead in his mother's car Thursday, hours after the vehicle was stolen from outside a Jackson supermarket with the child inside.

A judge is expected to decide Monday whether to set bail and also will appoint lawyers to any of the three who lack one.

A special investigator's sworn statement obtained by The Associated Press says Wakefield told police that McBride stole the car and killed Frazier. Though all three are charged with capital murder, only McBride could face the death penalty, authorities say.

