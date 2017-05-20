Babysitter charged after kids, 9 and 6, go on joyride and crash into a tree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:25 National Police Week 2017 Pause 4:13 Body dumped in rural Butler County. Police working two crime scenes 0:59 Clover babysitter collapses in tears during hearing over child neglect, drug charges 1:30 Cuesta College celebrates more than 900 new graduates 1:08 Hearst Castle’s baby zebra shows off its racing stripes 0:37 Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting 0:32 Caught on wildlife camera: Meet the newest cougar in Santa Monica Mountains 0:36 17-year-old Cuesta College graduate Ryan Nett offers advice for students 1:28 It's kitten season at Cat House on the Kings 5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Mary Frances Harmon, 30, was arrested after two children she was babysitting, ages 6 and 9, took a car, went for a joyride and crashed, Clover police said. Harmon, who is in jail on two counts of child neglect and two felony drug charges, collapsed in tears Friday morning during a York County bond hearing. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

