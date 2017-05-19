Syrian refugees will cook for you and tell their stories at a monthly supper club

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:25 National Police Week 2017 Pause 1:42 History of SLO's Motel Inn, the world's first motel 3:58 Sweet Baby James Musical Tribute reveals local singer's uncanny resemblance to James Taylor 1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? 0:50 Protest at SLO High after anti-gay letter published in school newspaper 0:37 Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting 5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it 1:06 How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name? 1:28 It's kitten season at Cat House on the Kings 1:40 Peace Officers' Memorial Service honors 11 fallen officers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.

Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.