Mark Zuckerberg posts video of his Harvard acceptance a week before he gets a degree

Mark Zuckerberg released video on May 18 of the moment when he was learned he had been accepted into Harvard University, where he would later develop and found Facebook. His father filmed the moment, and Zuckerberg said he released the video ahead of his return to Harvard to receive his honorary degree. Edward Zuckerberg via Storyful

