She needs a lung transplant. But first, she will get her college degree.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:25 National Police Week 2017 Pause 1:42 History of SLO's Motel Inn, the world's first motel 3:58 Sweet Baby James Musical Tribute reveals local singer's uncanny resemblance to James Taylor 1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? 0:50 Protest at SLO High after anti-gay letter published in school newspaper 0:37 Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting 5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it 1:06 How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name? 1:28 It's kitten season at Cat House on the Kings 1:40 Peace Officers' Memorial Service honors 11 fallen officers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Blaire Strohn’s bright personality belies the disease she carries with her - cystic fibrosis - that limits her lung capacity to one-fifth of normal. In a decision she made with her pulmonologist, Dr. David Lee, center director of the UCSF, Fresno cystic fibrosis program, she postponed signing up for lung transplant surgery until after she could graduate from Fresno State. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Blaire Strohn’s bright personality belies the disease she carries with her - cystic fibrosis - that limits her lung capacity to one-fifth of normal. In a decision she made with her pulmonologist, Dr. David Lee, center director of the UCSF, Fresno cystic fibrosis program, she postponed signing up for lung transplant surgery until after she could graduate from Fresno State. John Walker The Fresno Bee