First, he made sure his son and another were safe. But then he tried to save his boat

2:25 National Police Week 2017 Pause

1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe

0:55 Trump on Comey: He was not doing his job

1:42 History of SLO's Motel Inn, the world's first motel

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

3:58 Sweet Baby James Musical Tribute reveals local singer's uncanny resemblance to James Taylor

0:50 Protest at SLO High after anti-gay letter published in school newspaper

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

0:37 Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting