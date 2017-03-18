Authorities: man pointed gun at cops before fatal shooting

1:08 Arroyo Grande High retires Ryan Teixeira's number Pause

0:45 Cal Poly baseball outlasts Witchita State in 13 innings

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

1:05 'This is not a newspaper; this is an online rag sheet': Reactions to Cal Coast News losing libel lawsuit

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

0:23 Arroyo Grande High baseball team retires Ryan Teixeira's No. 17