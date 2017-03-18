Travel ban fight personal for Hawaii's 'scholarly gentleman'

1:08 Arroyo Grande High retires Ryan Teixeira's number Pause

1:05 'This is not a newspaper; this is an online rag sheet': Reactions to Cal Coast News losing libel lawsuit

0:45 Cal Poly baseball outlasts Witchita State in 13 innings

0:23 Arroyo Grande High baseball team retires Ryan Teixeira's No. 17

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:48 Water gushes out of sinkhole after main break near Cal Poly in SLO

2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

0:28 What the 805 area code means to Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

1:15 Water spurts out of sinkhole after water main break in SLO