Dad upset with daughter for having sex admits to prostituting her at truck stops

When Scott Robinson found out his teenage daughter was having sex with boys, he decided to punish her by making her have sex with truck drivers.
Robinson, 46, of Baytown, Texas, was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to forcing his 16-year-old daughter to work as a prostitute.
“The facts showed that Scott Robinson forced (the teenager) into the depths of the illegal sex industry,” JoAnne Musick, chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s sex-crimes unit, said in a statement released Tuesday. “His depravity earned him decades in state prison.”
Robinson told his daughter if she was going to act like a prostitute she might as well be one, the daughter told prosecutors according to the Houston Chronicle.
“He basically told her, ‘If you’re gonna be a whore, we’re gonna treat ya like one,’ ” Musick said in her statement.
Authorities said Robinson forced his daughter to service truck drivers parked at area truck stops. His daughter testified that she had multiple customers every night and that her father forced her to give him the cash.
Robinson allegedly advertised her online, posting photos of her in suggestive poses, according to KTRK in Baytown. The posts included provocative language, including “sexy and sweet,” “super clean” and wants “to party.”
An undercover investigation by the Houston Child Exploitation Task Force led to Robinson’s arrest. The Chronicle reports the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that Robinson was “pimping” the girl, who was 16 at the time.
KTRK reports that Robinson had an extensive criminal history including drug possession, burglary, criminal trespass and auto theft.
He was convicted of aggravated compelling of prostitution, a first-degree felony.
