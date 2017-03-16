AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

3:19 Paso Robles school board discusses censuring Trustee Chris Bausch Pause

2:57 Listen to Graciela Maldonado recite "Hysteria"

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:28 California, Trump could fight over auto pollution standards

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

0:31 Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

1:11 Take a tour of Valerie Powell's Cayucos garden

1:17 Leisure the sea lion draws onlookers in Vacaville