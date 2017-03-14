DOJ charges Hamas member for 2001 Jerusalem attack that killed Americans

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem' Pause

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

2:03 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:14 'We're at a major crossroads,' Rep. Salud Carbajal tells oil train opponents at protest in SLO

3:12 Should Phillips 66's oil train plan be approved? Here are arguments for and against it

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck bigrig off the Oceano Dunes