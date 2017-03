Court OKs settlement for owners of sex toys that shared details of their use

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together Pause

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

1:14 'We're at a major crossroads,' Rep. Salud Carbajal tells oil train opponents at protest in SLO

3:12 Should Phillips 66's oil train plan be approved? Here are arguments for and against it

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck bigrig off the Oceano Dunes

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:41 Hiking Cal Poly's Architecture Graveyard

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest