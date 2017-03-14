Seavey becomes oldest, fastest musher to win Iditarod

1:15 Denair custodian recites more than 800 digits in the sequence of Pi for middle school students Pause

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:14 'We're at a major crossroads,' Rep. Salud Carbajal tells oil train opponents at protest in SLO

3:12 Should Phillips 66's oil train plan be approved? Here are arguments for and against it

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck bigrig off the Oceano Dunes

0:41 Hiking Cal Poly's Architecture Graveyard

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

3:03 Arroyo Grande woman raising money for surgery that would let her eat again