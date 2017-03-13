Jack Russell terrier wins fans everywhere with his awful run at dog show

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO Pause

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

2:43 SLO County Sheriff's Office statement on immigration enforcement and policy

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

1:49 Javier Cerritos de los Santos del Consulado de México en Oxnard habla sobre asuntos migratorios