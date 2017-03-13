Young love may be fickle, but it’s older couples whose divorce rates are rising

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest Pause

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

1:06 Water races down Nacimiento Lake's main spillway

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms