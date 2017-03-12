With new Michael Brown video footage, documentary says he didn’t rob Ferguson store

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco Pause

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you'

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

0:43 Hiking Sycamore Crest Trail in Avila Beach

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it