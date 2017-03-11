Trump praises arrest of 'troubled person' at White House

1:25 Watch 10-year-old Mia Beck show how to make a balloon sword Pause

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you'

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

1:11 Take a tour of Valerie Powell's Cayucos garden

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters