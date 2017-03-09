A comedian mocked a young conservative for his ‘Nazi hair.’ He actually has cancer.

1:03 Tammy Atwood talks about Collinsville house fire Pause

1:05 Firefighters battle blaze in Collinsville

1:03 Collinsville Fire Chief Kevin Edmond discusses house fire

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:54 Firefighters battle flames at Collinsville house fire

1:07 Tree falling on car during fierce storm caught on camera in Morro Bay

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

1:49 Javier Cerritos de los Santos del Consulado de México en Oxnard habla sobre asuntos migratorios

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood