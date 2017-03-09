Washington state renews its legal challenge to Trump’s travel ban

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem Pause

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:07 Tree falling on car during fierce storm caught on camera in Morro Bay

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

1:49 Javier Cerritos de los Santos del Consulado de México en Oxnard habla sobre asuntos migratorios

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding