Meet the boy who crashed a live newscast to predict farts and toots

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire' Pause

2:15 Fire has kept him up 31 hours: now finally sleep

3:01 Western Kansas family: They lost everything

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

1:07 Tree falling on car during fierce storm caught on camera in Morro Bay

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC