For the third time in a year, Snapchat is under fire for an offensive filter

3:01 Why it's hard to keep the pounds off Pause

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:06 'A Day Without a Woman' march in SLO

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:43 Hiking Sycamore Crest Trail in Avila Beach

1:36 Highlights of SLO High boys soccer playoff loss to Godinez

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner