Before the fatal train-bus crash, other vehicles had gotten stuck at that crossing

Biloxi The National Transportation Safety Board came to Biloxi to investigate the fatal train-charter bus crash because there have been two recent incidents at the Main Street crossing, an official said Wednesday.
NTSB spokesman Robert Sumwalt said there have been 16 incidents at the Main Street crossing since 1976. He said his agency is in Biloxi to learn lessons that can prevent future accidents.
“We’re not here to find out what happened,” Sumwalt said. “Our mission is not to find out what happened but to find out how it happened.
“That’s critical ... so that we can learn from this so that it does not does not again.”
The NTSB can make recommendations to close the crossing or create an elevated crossing. CSX Railroad and the City of Biloxi are responsible for the upkeep and whether to close them but the federal agency can make recommendations for their consideration.
A CSX freight train crashed into a charter bus carrying senior citizens about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Main Street railroad crossing.
An initial investigation shows there is a high-grade warning sign at the crossing, which Sumwalt described as “a hump.” It’s unclear if anyone called a railroad emergency phone number on a placard at the crossing.
The train was 510 feet from the crossing, with a clear line of sight, when the engineer saw the bus, Sumwalt said. It was traveling at 26 mph when the two-man crew activated an emergency stop, he said, and the train had reduced its speed to 19 mph at the time of impact.
A total of 48 people were on a charter bus owned by Echo Transportation, based in Dallas, Texas. Four died and eight were critically injured, according to updated reports. And 41 people were taken to five hospitals in Biloxi, Gulfport, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula. One of the injured was taken by helicopter.
The charter bus had departed from Austin, Texas, for a week-long trip that included a stopoff in New Orleans. The bus had left Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis and was headed to Boomtown Casino in Biloxi.
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said his accident reconstruction team are working with federal authorities, which includes the NTSB and the Federal Rail Administration, and CSX Transportation.
The bus became stuck on the tracks, officials said.
Local officials have not yet released the names of the deceased.
The Austin American-Statesman reports two of those killed were Ken and Peggy Hoffman, a husband and wife who were former administrators with the Lockhart, Texas, School District.
First-responders took the passengers from the scene within 90 minutes, Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel said. Firefighters extracted two passengers using the Jaws of Life, a process that took an hour and four minutes.
The charter bus became stuck on the tracks. Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gillich said something has to be done about the drop-off on the north side of the tracks, which has caused even limousines to get stuck.
After the crash, Gillich called it “a sad day.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those in this tragedy, and, of course, with their families. The Good Lord doesn’t give you more than you can handle, and we’re going to learn from this as we go forward. We owe that to the people on this bus today and to the 5.7 million people who visit our city each year.”
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments