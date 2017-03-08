Surgeons were told to stop prescribing so many painkillers. The change was dramatic.

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter Pause

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms